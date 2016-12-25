Large Cap Industrial Metals & Minerals: Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Summary

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vedanta Limited stated a price of 12.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.95%.

Vedanta Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 10008.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.60% and an average volume of 314.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vedanta Limited stands at -11.67% while the 52-week low stands at 264.27%.

The performance week for Vedanta Limited is at -2.97% and the performance month is at -0.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.84% and 86.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 130.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vedanta Limited is -0.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.20%.

The volatility (week) for Vedanta Limited is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vedanta Limited’s short ratio is currently at 1.12 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Vedanta Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.50%.