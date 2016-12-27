Large Cap Information & Delivery Services: Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Summary

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nielsen Holdings plc stated a price of 42.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.21%.

Nielsen Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 15287.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 3078.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.87.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nielsen Holdings plc stands at -22.75% while the 52-week low stands at 4.05%.

The performance week for Nielsen Holdings plc is at -0.90% and the performance month is at -0.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.99% and -13.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nielsen Holdings plc is -4.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -15.22%.

The volatility (week) for Nielsen Holdings plc is at 1.48% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nielsen Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 2.16%.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.23, while the P/S ratio is at 2.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.80%.