Large Cap Information & Delivery Services: Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Summary

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nielsen Holdings plc stated a price of 40.95 today, indicating a positive change of -1.21%.

Nielsen Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 14815.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 3227.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.87.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nielsen Holdings plc stands at -25.84% while the 52-week low stands at -0.02%.

The performance week for Nielsen Holdings plc is at -2.52% and the performance month is at -5.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -24.08% and -25.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nielsen Holdings plc is -4.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -17.43%.

The volatility (week) for Nielsen Holdings plc is at 1.69% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nielsen Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.99 and the float short is at 1.80%.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.12, while the P/S ratio is at 2.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 53.80%.