Large Cap Information Technology Services: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summary

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Accenture plc stated a price of 117.48 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

Accenture plc is operating with a market capitalization of 77097.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.70% and an average volume of 2659.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 60.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Accenture plc stands at -6.55% while the 52-week low stands at 31.13%.

The performance week for Accenture plc is at -4.49% and the performance month is at -1.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.37% and 8.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Accenture plc is -1.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.43%.

The volatility (week) for Accenture plc is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Accenture plc’s short ratio is currently at 5.76 and the float short is at 2.60%.

Accenture plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.21, while the P/S ratio is at 2.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.40%.