Large Cap Information Technology Services: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summary

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Accenture plc stated a price of 117.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.18%.

Accenture plc is operating with a market capitalization of 76612.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.90% and an average volume of 2650.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 59.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Accenture plc stands at -6.39% while the 52-week low stands at 31.37%.

The performance week for Accenture plc is at -4.49% and the performance month is at -1.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.37% and 8.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 14.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Accenture plc is -1.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.55%.

The volatility (week) for Accenture plc is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Accenture plc’s short ratio is currently at 5.78 and the float short is at 2.59%.

Accenture plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.39, while the P/S ratio is at 2.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.40%.