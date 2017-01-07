Large Cap Information Technology Services: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summary

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Accenture plc stated a price of 116.24 today, indicating a positive change of 1.09%.

Accenture plc is operating with a market capitalization of 74659.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.90% and an average volume of 2413.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 59.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Accenture plc stands at -7.54% while the 52-week low stands at 29.75%.

The performance week for Accenture plc is at -1.39% and the performance month is at -2.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.71% and 3.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Accenture plc is -2.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.95%.

The volatility (week) for Accenture plc is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Accenture plc’s short ratio is currently at 5.93 and the float short is at 2.42%.

Accenture plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.02, while the P/S ratio is at 2.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.40%.