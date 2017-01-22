Large Cap Information Technology Services: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summary

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Accenture plc stated a price of 115.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.37%.

Accenture plc is operating with a market capitalization of 75067.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.90% and an average volume of 2420.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 59.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Accenture plc stands at -8.47% while the 52-week low stands at 28.44%.

The performance week for Accenture plc is at -0.61% and the performance month is at -6.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.50% and 3.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Accenture plc is -3.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.22%.

The volatility (week) for Accenture plc is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Accenture plc’s short ratio is currently at 4.62 and the float short is at 1.90%.

Accenture plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.03, while the P/S ratio is at 2.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.40%.