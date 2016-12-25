Large Cap Information Technology Services: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stated a price of 76.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25183.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 1736.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stands at -6.28% while the 52-week low stands at 39.96%.

The performance week for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is at -0.81% and the performance month is at -3.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.76% and 11.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is 0.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.39%.

The volatility (week) for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.37 and the float short is at 1.27%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 52.5, while the P/S ratio is at 2.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.50%.