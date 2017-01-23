Large Cap Information Technology Services: International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

International Business Machines Corporation stated a price of 170.55 today, indicating a positive change of 2.24%.

International Business Machines Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 158611.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an average volume of 3447.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 72.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.31.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for International Business Machines Corporation stands at 0.35% while the 52-week low stands at 50.04%.

The performance week for International Business Machines Corporation is at 1.55% and the performance month is at 2.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.78% and 8.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for International Business Machines Corporation is 3.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.08%.

The volatility (week) for International Business Machines Corporation is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

International Business Machines Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.69 and the float short is at 2.48%.

International Business Machines Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.9, while the P/S ratio is at 1.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -8.90%.