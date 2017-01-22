Large Cap Information Technology Services: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summary

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ServiceNow, Inc. stated a price of 83.4 today, indicating a positive change of 0.85%.

ServiceNow, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13604.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of -25.30% and an average volume of 1653.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -117.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ServiceNow, Inc. stands at -7.12% while the 52-week low stands at 81.30%.

The performance week for ServiceNow, Inc. is at -0.07% and the performance month is at 7.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.68% and 17.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ServiceNow, Inc. is 2.84% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.93%.

The volatility (week) for ServiceNow, Inc. is at 1.79% and the volatility (month) is at 2.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ServiceNow, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.39 and the float short is at 4.66%.

ServiceNow, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 10.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.30%.