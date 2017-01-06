Large Cap Information Technology Services: Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Summary

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Wipro Limited stated a price of 9.75 today, indicating a positive change of -0.91%.

Wipro Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 17390.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 727.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Wipro Limited stands at -25.37% while the 52-week low stands at 7.26%.

The performance week for Wipro Limited is at 3.25% and the performance month is at 6.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.23% and -18.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.65%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Wipro Limited is 2.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.63%.

The volatility (week) for Wipro Limited is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Wipro Limited’s short ratio is currently at 19.94 and the float short is at 1.63%.

Wipro Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.11, while the P/S ratio is at 2.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.