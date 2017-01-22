Large Cap Information Technology Services: Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Summary

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Wipro Limited stated a price of 9.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.31%.

Wipro Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 17350.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 682.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Wipro Limited stands at -25.52% while the 52-week low stands at 7.04%.

The performance week for Wipro Limited is at -0.82% and the performance month is at 1.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.28% and -14.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Wipro Limited is 2.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.81%.

The volatility (week) for Wipro Limited is at 1.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Wipro Limited’s short ratio is currently at 21.43 and the float short is at 1.65%.

Wipro Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.93, while the P/S ratio is at 2.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.