Large Cap Information Technology Services: Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Summary

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Wipro Limited stated a price of 9.61 today, indicating a positive change of 0.63%.

Wipro Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 16819.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 786.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Wipro Limited stands at -26.44% while the 52-week low stands at 5.72%.

The performance week for Wipro Limited is at -0.62% and the performance month is at 1.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.05% and -18.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -16.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Wipro Limited is 0.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.61%.

The volatility (week) for Wipro Limited is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Wipro Limited’s short ratio is currently at 18.08 and the float short is at 1.60%.

Wipro Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.51, while the P/S ratio is at 2.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.