Large Cap Information Technology Services: Wipro Ltd. (NYSE:WIT)

Summary

Wipro Ltd. (NYSE:WIT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Wipro Ltd. stated a price of 9.52 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

Wipro Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 16932.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 795.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Wipro Ltd. stands at -27.13% while the 52-week low stands at 4.73%.

The performance week for Wipro Ltd. is at -0.94% and the performance month is at 1.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.46% and -19.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -16.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Wipro Ltd. is -0.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.52%.

The volatility (week) for Wipro Ltd. is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Wipro Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 17.88 and the float short is at 1.60%.

Wipro Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.47, while the P/S ratio is at 2.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.