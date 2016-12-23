Large Cap Insurance Brokers: Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summary

Aon plc (NYSE:AON), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Aon plc stated a price of 112.98 today, indicating a positive change of 0.44%.

Aon plc is operating with a market capitalization of 29672.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 1051.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Aon plc stands at -3.10% while the 52-week low stands at 36.50%.

The performance week for Aon plc is at 0.08% and the performance month is at -0.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.60% and 8.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Aon plc is 1.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.53%.

The volatility (week) for Aon plc is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Aon plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 0.84%.

Aon plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.81, while the P/S ratio is at 2.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.70%.