Large Cap Insurance Brokers: Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summary

Aon plc (NYSE:AON), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Aon plc stated a price of 112.07 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Aon plc is operating with a market capitalization of 29540.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an average volume of 1060.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Aon plc stands at -3.88% while the 52-week low stands at 35.40%.

The performance week for Aon plc is at -0.53% and the performance month is at -0.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.55% and 3.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Aon plc is -0.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.74%.

The volatility (week) for Aon plc is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Aon plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.66 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Aon plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.74, while the P/S ratio is at 2.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.70%.