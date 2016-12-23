Large Cap Insurance Brokers: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stated a price of 68.57 today, indicating a positive change of 0.23%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 35323.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.40% and an average volume of 2300.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stands at -1.72% while the 52-week low stands at 37.87%.

The performance week for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is at -0.22% and the performance month is at -1.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.10% and 6.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is 2.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.20%.

The volatility (week) for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is at 0.99% and the volatility (month) is at 1.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.52 and the float short is at 1.13%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.04, while the P/S ratio is at 2.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.60%.