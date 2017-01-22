Large Cap Insurance Brokers: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stated a price of 67.99 today, indicating a positive change of 0.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 35218.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.40% and an average volume of 2213.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stands at -2.55% while the 52-week low stands at 36.71%.

The performance week for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is at 0.61% and the performance month is at -1.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.33% and 3.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is -0.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.12%.

The volatility (week) for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 0.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.82 and the float short is at 0.78%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.91, while the P/S ratio is at 2.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.60%.