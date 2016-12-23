Large Cap Insurance Brokers: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stated a price of 124.19 today, indicating a positive change of 1.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is operating with a market capitalization of 16804.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 790.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at -6.90% while the 52-week low stands at 20.73%.

The performance week for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is at 0.39% and the performance month is at -1.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.73% and 5.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 0.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.64%.

The volatility (week) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.2 and the float short is at 2.44%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 72.78, while the P/S ratio is at 2.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.