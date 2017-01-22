Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Summary

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 69.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11953.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 2161.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Akamai Technologies, Inc. stands at -3.48% while the 52-week low stands at 75.37%.

The performance week for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is at -1.12% and the performance month is at 2.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 22.13% and 20.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 3.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.52%.

The volatility (week) for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.95 and the float short is at 5.07%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.2, while the P/S ratio is at 5.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.30%.