Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Summary

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 67.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11788.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 2269.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Akamai Technologies, Inc. stands at -4.80% while the 52-week low stands at 71.52%.

The performance week for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is at 0.65% and the performance month is at 1.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 30.66% and 32.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 28.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 4.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.27%.

The volatility (week) for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 2.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.64 and the float short is at 4.91%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.34, while the P/S ratio is at 5.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.30%.