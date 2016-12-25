Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Summary

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Baidu, Inc. stated a price of 163.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Baidu, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 57054.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 20.50% and an average volume of 2160.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 38.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Baidu, Inc. stands at -18.60% while the 52-week low stands at 17.20%.

The performance week for Baidu, Inc. is at -0.79% and the performance month is at -0.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.36% and 4.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -13.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Baidu, Inc. is -3.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.99%.

The volatility (week) for Baidu, Inc. is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Baidu, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.5 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Baidu, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.4, while the P/S ratio is at 5.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 154.80%.