Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Summary

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Baidu, Inc. stated a price of 175.81 today, indicating a positive change of -0.94%.

Baidu, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 62348.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 20.50% and an average volume of 2090.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 38.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Baidu, Inc. stands at -12.53% while the 52-week low stands at 25.93%.

The performance week for Baidu, Inc. is at 7.21% and the performance month is at 8.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.61% and 8.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Baidu, Inc. is 4.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.40%.

The volatility (week) for Baidu, Inc. is at 2.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Baidu, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.94 and the float short is at 1.60%.

Baidu, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.48, while the P/S ratio is at 6.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 154.80%.