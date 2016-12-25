Large Cap Internet Information Providers: JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Summary

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

JD.com, Inc. stated a price of 25.49 today, indicating a positive change of -0.51%.

JD.com, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 37019.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.40% and an average volume of 10018.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -28.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for JD.com, Inc. stands at -22.99% while the 52-week low stands at 30.65%.

The performance week for JD.com, Inc. is at -0.47% and the performance month is at -0.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.96% and 25.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -21.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for JD.com, Inc. is -1.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.38%.

The volatility (week) for JD.com, Inc. is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 2.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

JD.com, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.52 and the float short is at 3.73%.

JD.com, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 36.00%.