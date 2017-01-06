Large Cap Internet Information Providers: JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Summary

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

JD.com, Inc. stated a price of 26.24 today, indicating a positive change of -0.23%.

JD.com, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38257.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.40% and an average volume of 8845.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -28.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for JD.com, Inc. stands at -12.62% while the 52-week low stands at 34.50%.

The performance week for JD.com, Inc. is at 2.18% and the performance month is at 1.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.84% and 27.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for JD.com, Inc. is 1.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.66%.

The volatility (week) for JD.com, Inc. is at 2.05% and the volatility (month) is at 2.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

JD.com, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.99 and the float short is at 3.63%.

JD.com, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 36.00%.