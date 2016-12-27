Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Summary

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Twitter, Inc. stated a price of 16.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

Twitter, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11731.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.80% and an average volume of 29026.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -8.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Twitter, Inc. stands at -34.32% while the 52-week low stands at 20.79%.

The performance week for Twitter, Inc. is at -11.43% and the performance month is at -9.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -29.40% and 4.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -28.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Twitter, Inc. is -8.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.43%.

The volatility (week) for Twitter, Inc. is at 3.06% and the volatility (month) is at 3.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Twitter, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.65 and the float short is at 7.90%.

Twitter, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.60%.