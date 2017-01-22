Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

Summary

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Weibo Corporation stated a price of 46.91 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Weibo Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10015.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.40% and an average volume of 1987.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Weibo Corporation stands at -16.13% while the 52-week low stands at 288.01%.

The performance week for Weibo Corporation is at 1.65% and the performance month is at 11.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.14% and 41.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Weibo Corporation is 2.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.85%.

The volatility (week) for Weibo Corporation is at 3.08% and the volatility (month) is at 3.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Weibo Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.2 and the float short is at 48.10%.

Weibo Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 123.45, while the P/S ratio is at 16.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 145.60%.