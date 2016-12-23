Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)

Summary

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Yahoo! Inc. stated a price of 38.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Yahoo! Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 36543.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of -10.20% and an average volume of 10469.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -15.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Yahoo! Inc. stands at -13.99% while the 52-week low stands at 47.74%.

The performance week for Yahoo! Inc. is at 0.23% and the performance month is at -6.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.05% and 6.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Yahoo! Inc. is -5.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.76%.

The volatility (week) for Yahoo! Inc. is at 1.64% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Yahoo! Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.68 and the float short is at 5.57%.

Yahoo! Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 7.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -162.00%.