Large Cap Internet Information Providers: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)

Summary

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Yahoo! Inc. stated a price of 42.05 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

Yahoo! Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 40159.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of -10.20% and an average volume of 9117.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -15.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Yahoo! Inc. stands at -6.39% while the 52-week low stands at 60.80%.

The performance week for Yahoo! Inc. is at -0.14% and the performance month is at 9.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.59% and 8.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Yahoo! Inc. is 3.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.69%.

The volatility (week) for Yahoo! Inc. is at 1.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Yahoo! Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.54 and the float short is at 5.75%.

Yahoo! Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 8.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -162.00%.