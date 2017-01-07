Large Cap Internet Software & Services: CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Summary

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CGI Group Inc. stated a price of 49.51 today, indicating a positive change of -0.44%.

CGI Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13462.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.20% and an average volume of 170.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CGI Group Inc. stands at -2.12% while the 52-week low stands at 37.37%.

The performance week for CGI Group Inc. is at 4.92% and the performance month is at 5.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.81% and 16.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CGI Group Inc. is 3.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.24%.

The volatility (week) for CGI Group Inc. is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CGI Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 30.61 and the float short is at 2.21%.

CGI Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.61, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.30%.