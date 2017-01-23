Large Cap Internet Software & Services: CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Summary

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CGI Group Inc. stated a price of 48.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.71%.

CGI Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12991.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.20% and an average volume of 174.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CGI Group Inc. stands at -4.90% while the 52-week low stands at 33.46%.

The performance week for CGI Group Inc. is at -2.45% and the performance month is at 1.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.26% and 6.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CGI Group Inc. is 0.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.07%.

The volatility (week) for CGI Group Inc. is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CGI Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 29.27 and the float short is at 2.15%.

CGI Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.71, while the P/S ratio is at 1.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.30%.