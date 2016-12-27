Large Cap Internet Software & Services: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summary

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equinix, Inc. stated a price of 356.43 today, indicating a positive change of -0.05%.

Equinix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25387.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 623.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equinix, Inc. stands at -7.92% while the 52-week low stands at 42.48%.

The performance week for Equinix, Inc. is at 1.89% and the performance month is at 5.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.07% and -2.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equinix, Inc. is 2.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.52%.

The volatility (week) for Equinix, Inc. is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 2.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equinix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.37 and the float short is at 3.84%.

Equinix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 405.24, while the P/S ratio is at 7.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 166.70%.