Large Cap Internet Software & Services: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summary

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equinix, Inc. stated a price of 372.27 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

Equinix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26370.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 617.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equinix, Inc. stands at -3.83% while the 52-week low stands at 48.81%.

The performance week for Equinix, Inc. is at 4.49% and the performance month is at 11.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.51% and -2.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equinix, Inc. is 7.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.52%.

The volatility (week) for Equinix, Inc. is at 1.92% and the volatility (month) is at 2.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equinix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.93 and the float short is at 4.30%.

Equinix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 420.17, while the P/S ratio is at 7.76 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 166.70%.