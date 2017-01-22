Large Cap Internet Software & Services: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summary

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equinix, Inc. stated a price of 383.27 today, indicating a positive change of 0.56%.

Equinix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27204.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 624.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equinix, Inc. stands at -0.99% while the 52-week low stands at 53.21%.

The performance week for Equinix, Inc. is at 2.44% and the performance month is at 8.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.57% and 3.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equinix, Inc. is 9.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.92%.

The volatility (week) for Equinix, Inc. is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equinix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.19 and the float short is at 3.70%.

Equinix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 435.53, while the P/S ratio is at 8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 166.70%.