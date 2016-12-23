Large Cap Internet Software & Services: NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Summary

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NetEase, Inc. stated a price of 224.18 today, indicating a positive change of 3.26%.

NetEase, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28824.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1132.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NetEase, Inc. stands at -17.48% while the 52-week low stands at 75.76%.

The performance week for NetEase, Inc. is at 1.77% and the performance month is at -6.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.96% and 27.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NetEase, Inc. is -5.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.02%.

The volatility (week) for NetEase, Inc. is at 2.94% and the volatility (month) is at 3.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NetEase, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 0.9 and the float short is at 0.79%.

NetEase, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.6, while the P/S ratio is at 6.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.40%.