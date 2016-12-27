Large Cap Internet Software & Services: NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Summary

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NetEase, Inc. stated a price of 224.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

NetEase, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29323.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.40% and an average volume of 1129.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NetEase, Inc. stands at -17.37% while the 52-week low stands at 75.99%.

The performance week for NetEase, Inc. is at 4.98% and the performance month is at -3.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.96% and 35.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NetEase, Inc. is -5.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.93%.

The volatility (week) for NetEase, Inc. is at 3.21% and the volatility (month) is at 3.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NetEase, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 0.9 and the float short is at 0.79%.

NetEase, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.38, while the P/S ratio is at 5.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.40%.