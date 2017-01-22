Large Cap Internet Software & Services: NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Summary

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NetEase, Inc. stated a price of 242.34 today, indicating a positive change of 1.41%.

NetEase, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 31688.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.40% and an average volume of 1106.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NetEase, Inc. stands at -10.80% while the 52-week low stands at 90.00%.

The performance week for NetEase, Inc. is at 2.94% and the performance month is at 11.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.86% and 23.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NetEase, Inc. is 6.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.82%.

The volatility (week) for NetEase, Inc. is at 2.90% and the volatility (month) is at 2.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NetEase, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.08 and the float short is at 0.92%.

NetEase, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.82, while the P/S ratio is at 6.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.40%.