Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CME Group Inc. stated a price of 116.32 today, indicating a positive change of -3.62%.

CME Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 40845.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1736.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.1.

Performance

The 52-week high for CME Group Inc. stands at -6.21% while the 52-week low stands at 45.43%.

The performance week for CME Group Inc. is at -1.34% and the performance month is at 8.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.91% and 25.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 36.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CME Group Inc. is 4.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.59%.

The volatility (week) for CME Group Inc. is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

Ratio

CME Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.7 and the float short is at 1.98%.

CME Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.15, while the P/S ratio is at 11.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.00%.