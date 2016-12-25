Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summary

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CME Group Inc. stated a price of 116.92 today, indicating a positive change of -3.12%.

CME Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39569.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1736.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CME Group Inc. stands at -5.72% while the 52-week low stands at 46.18%.

The performance week for CME Group Inc. is at -4.68% and the performance month is at 4.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.63% and 27.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CME Group Inc. is 4.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.18%.

The volatility (week) for CME Group Inc. is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CME Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.7 and the float short is at 1.98%.

CME Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.27, while the P/S ratio is at 11.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.00%.