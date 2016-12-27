Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summary

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CME Group Inc. stated a price of 116.69 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

CME Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 40955.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1736.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CME Group Inc. stands at -3.30% while the 52-week low stands at 49.93%.

The performance week for CME Group Inc. is at -2.04% and the performance month is at 7.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.72% and 30.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 35.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CME Group Inc. is 7.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.98%.

The volatility (week) for CME Group Inc. is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CME Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.7 and the float short is at 1.98%.

CME Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.27, while the P/S ratio is at 11.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.00%.