Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summary

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CME Group Inc. stated a price of 116.93 today, indicating a positive change of 0.87%.

CME Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39418.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1706.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CME Group Inc. stands at -3.10% while the 52-week low stands at 50.24%.

The performance week for CME Group Inc. is at -0.03% and the performance month is at 1.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.06% and 22.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CME Group Inc. is 5.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.24%.

The volatility (week) for CME Group Inc. is at 1.67% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CME Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.32 and the float short is at 2.28%.

CME Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.03, while the P/S ratio is at 11.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.00%.