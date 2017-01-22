Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summary

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CME Group Inc. stated a price of 116.66 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

CME Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39485.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 1761.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CME Group Inc. stands at -5.93% while the 52-week low stands at 45.86%.

The performance week for CME Group Inc. is at 0.20% and the performance month is at -4.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.82% and 16.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CME Group Inc. is 0.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.85%.

The volatility (week) for CME Group Inc. is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CME Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.26 and the float short is at 2.32%.

CME Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.21, while the P/S ratio is at 11.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.00%.