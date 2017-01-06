Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation stated a price of 36.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.14%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10034.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 3151.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.80% and the debt to equity stands at 5.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for E*TRADE Financial Corporation stands at -0.27% while the 52-week low stands at 86.95%.

The performance week for E*TRADE Financial Corporation is at 5.37% and the performance month is at 4.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.81% and 59.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for E*TRADE Financial Corporation is 10.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.28%.

The volatility (week) for E*TRADE Financial Corporation is at 2.33% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 1.69%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.19, while the P/S ratio is at 5.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -8.80%.