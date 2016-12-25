Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. stated a price of 37.59 today, indicating a positive change of -0.13%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15809.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.20% and an average volume of 433.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.02.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. stands at -14.54% while the 52-week low stands at 28.83%.

The performance week for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is at -1.03% and the performance month is at -0.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.60% and 11.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -12.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is 3.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.68%.

The volatility (week) for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is at 1.35% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.64 and the float short is at 0.92%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.66, while the P/S ratio is at 10.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.60%.