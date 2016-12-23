Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summary

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Morgan Stanley stated a price of 42.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.23%.

Morgan Stanley is operating with a market capitalization of 80701.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 12481.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 5.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Morgan Stanley stands at -2.61% while the 52-week low stands at 106.44%.

The performance week for Morgan Stanley is at -0.51% and the performance month is at 5.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 34.90% and 76.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Morgan Stanley is 12.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 41.56%.

The volatility (week) for Morgan Stanley is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Morgan Stanley’s short ratio is currently at 1.91 and the float short is at 1.67%.

Morgan Stanley’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.11, while the P/S ratio is at 2.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 81.30%.