Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summary

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Morgan Stanley stated a price of 43.98 today, indicating a positive change of 1.76%.

Morgan Stanley is operating with a market capitalization of 80751.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 12051.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 5.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Morgan Stanley stands at -0.14% while the 52-week low stands at 111.68%.

The performance week for Morgan Stanley is at 1.41% and the performance month is at 2.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.53% and 70.41% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Morgan Stanley is 10.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 41.87%.

The volatility (week) for Morgan Stanley is at 2.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Morgan Stanley’s short ratio is currently at 1.94 and the float short is at 1.63%.

Morgan Stanley’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.28, while the P/S ratio is at 2.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 81.30%.