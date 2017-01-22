Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summary

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Morgan Stanley stated a price of 42.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

Morgan Stanley is operating with a market capitalization of 79501.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 12234.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Morgan Stanley stands at -4.51% while the 52-week low stands at 104.99%.

The performance week for Morgan Stanley is at -2.38% and the performance month is at -0.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 30.11% and 49.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Morgan Stanley is 2.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 33.77%.

The volatility (week) for Morgan Stanley is at 2.80% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Morgan Stanley’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 1.44%.

Morgan Stanley’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.09 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.20%.