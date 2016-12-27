Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Summary

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 6.03 today, indicating a positive change of -0.90%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23366.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 198.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.60% and the debt to equity stands at 10.29.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nomura Holdings, Inc. stands at -11.00% while the 52-week low stands at 80.93%.

The performance week for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is at -2.88% and the performance month is at 10.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 34.22% and 77.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is 10.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.83%.

The volatility (week) for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.79 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.18, while the P/S ratio is at 1.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.80%.