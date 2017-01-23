Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Summary

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 6.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23362.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 172.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.60% and the debt to equity stands at 10.29.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nomura Holdings, Inc. stands at -10.19% while the 52-week low stands at 82.58%.

The performance week for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is at 0.66% and the performance month is at -2.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.04% and 51.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is 4.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.55%.

The volatility (week) for Nomura Holdings, Inc. is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.92 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.75, while the P/S ratio is at 1.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.80%.