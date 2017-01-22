Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Summary

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stated a price of 46.2 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 24435.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 2760.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stands at -2.55% while the 52-week low stands at 87.79%.

The performance week for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is at -1.16% and the performance month is at 5.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.20% and 54.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is 8.98% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 35.28%.

The volatility (week) for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is at 2.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.87 and the float short is at 1.70%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.95, while the P/S ratio is at 7.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.10%.